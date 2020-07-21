Fixed Attenuators
Model series 351-304-XXX is a line of 50 ohm fixed attenuators, rated at 30W average power with 1.40:1 maximum VSWR. The operating frequency range is DC to 4 GHz; attenuation values are 3, 6, 10, 20, 30, and 40 dB; the operating temperature range is -55 to +70ºC; and the RF connectors are SMA male/SMA female. Useful for analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test, these attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs.
