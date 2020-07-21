MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products High Frequency Surface Mount Chip Equalizers
Military Products
0

High Frequency Surface Mount Chip Equalizers

High Frequency Surface Mount Chip Equalizers
1
0

The new CEX series of high frequency surface mount equalizers has been optimized to offer precise compensation and a configurable design approach to get the right solution for specific frequency range and slope, fitting a wide range of requirements up to 40 GHz with a maximum slope of 4 dB. They are a totally passive solution with multiple slope and band options, allowing RF designers to reach more precise compensation as the series offers linear gain equalizers with a positive slope. Its proven thin and thick film process technology provides small size, light weight, and level of power in a cost-effective, easy-to-implement surface mount solution. Electrical and thermal performances tested through simulation analysis and real-life tests to ensure series qualification.

SMITHS INTERCONNECT

(1)

print

No related posts.

tags:
mpdigest

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video