High Frequency Surface Mount Chip Equalizers
The new CEX series of high frequency surface mount equalizers has been optimized to offer precise compensation and a configurable design approach to get the right solution for specific frequency range and slope, fitting a wide range of requirements up to 40 GHz with a maximum slope of 4 dB. They are a totally passive solution with multiple slope and band options, allowing RF designers to reach more precise compensation as the series offers linear gain equalizers with a positive slope. Its proven thin and thick film process technology provides small size, light weight, and level of power in a cost-effective, easy-to-implement surface mount solution. Electrical and thermal performances tested through simulation analysis and real-life tests to ensure series qualification.
