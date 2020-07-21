MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Integrated Microwave Filter (IMF) Series

Integrated Microwave Filter (IMF) Series
The new IMF Series of digitally tunable bandpass and notch filters features accelerated tuning speeds packed in very small, lightweight QFN packages. IMF frequency hopping filters are available in multiple frequency bands across the 4 to 24 GHz frequency range, with tune times <100 ns via GPIO Tuning Control (0V OFF, +5V ON) of 16 discrete tunable steps. Performance capabilities include phase noise of -145 dBc/Hz @ 10 kHz offset; Pin +30 dBm (10% BW); IIP3 of +35 dBm minimum, +40 dBm typical; insertion loss of 3.4 dB average for 10% BW; selectivity of 20 dBc @ fc +/-10% (4% BW); +5V @ 20 uA typical DC power. Package sizes are as small as 4.1 x 4.1 x 1.5mm QFN packages for >10 GHz bandpass filters, and 7 x 7 x 2mm QFN packages for >10 GHz notch filters and <10 GHz bandpass filters, all operating over -40 to +85ºC.

