Integrated Microwave Filter (IMF) Series
The new IMF Series of digitally tunable bandpass and notch filters features accelerated tuning speeds packed in very small, lightweight QFN packages. IMF frequency hopping filters are available in multiple frequency bands across the 4 to 24 GHz frequency range, with tune times <100 ns via GPIO Tuning Control (0V OFF, +5V ON) of 16 discrete tunable steps. Performance capabilities include phase noise of -145 dBc/Hz @ 10 kHz offset; Pin +30 dBm (10% BW); IIP3 of +35 dBm minimum, +40 dBm typical; insertion loss of 3.4 dB average for 10% BW; selectivity of 20 dBc @ fc +/-10% (4% BW); +5V @ 20 uA typical DC power. Package sizes are as small as 4.1 x 4.1 x 1.5mm QFN packages for >10 GHz bandpass filters, and 7 x 7 x 2mm QFN packages for >10 GHz notch filters and <10 GHz bandpass filters, all operating over -40 to +85ºC.
