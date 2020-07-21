Positive Slope Equalizers
A new line of positive slope equalizers is ideal in compensating for gain variation and optimizing performance in systems where excessive losses may occur at the low end of the frequency band. The broadband performance makes them ideal for a variety of applications involved in aerospace and defense, MILCOM and SATCOM, test and measurement, and wireless infrastructure. It consists of 18 models that operate over octave frequency bands from 500 MHz to 40 GHz. These 50 ohm designs have fixed equalizing values ranging from 2 to 8 dB, at the minimum frequency, and produce an attenuated response that increases linearly across the frequency band. They also feature low insertion loss levels of 1 to 3 dB and high CW input power handling up to +30 dBm (1W).
