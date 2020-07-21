MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products Positive Slope Equalizers
Military Products
0

Positive Slope Equalizers

Positive Slope Equalizers
2
0

A new line of positive slope equalizers is ideal in compensating for gain variation and optimizing performance in systems where excessive losses may occur at the low end of the frequency band. The broadband performance makes them ideal for a variety of applications involved in aerospace and defense, MILCOM and SATCOM, test and measurement, and wireless infrastructure. It consists of 18 models that operate over octave frequency bands from 500 MHz to 40 GHz. These 50 ohm designs have fixed equalizing values ranging from 2 to 8 dB, at the minimum frequency, and produce an attenuated response that increases linearly across the frequency band. They also feature low insertion loss levels of 1 to 3 dB and high CW input power handling up to +30 dBm (1W).

PASTERNACK

(2)

print

Related posts:

  1. Phase Locked Oscillators
  2. Millimeter-wave Waveguide Antennas
  3. Rugged and Compact Frequency Dividers
  4. Class AB Broadband Amplifier Modules
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Jan-Mil_08

Phase Locked Oscillators

mpdigest 0
SeptMil-04

Millimeter-wave Waveguide Antennas

mpdigest 0
OctMil03

Rugged and Compact Frequency Dividers

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video