Range Enhanced Streamcaster Radio System
This THPR series breaks performance barriers for MIMO radio and enables first-run link success. They eliminated the need to integrate stand-alone components for long range wireless links. The company combined its high power RF sub-systems with a Silvus SC4200 OEM core radio in a low SWaP package. THPR products contain BDAs, RF filtering, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls, with real-time power measurements and link diagnostics. Model THPR1012 (above) features 50W of power and covers 2200 to 2500 MHz. Applications include UAS, UGV, and USV Video/Data links, military MANET, and point-to-point/mesh networking.
