MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products Range Enhanced Streamcaster Radio System
Military Products
Range Enhanced Streamcaster Radio System

This THPR series breaks performance barriers for MIMO radio and enables first-run link success. They eliminated the need to integrate stand-alone components for long range wireless links. The company combined its high power RF sub-systems with a Silvus SC4200 OEM core radio in a low SWaP package. THPR products contain BDAs, RF filtering, and innovative SoC-based monitoring and controls, with real-time power measurements and link diagnostics. Model THPR1012 (above) features 50W of power and covers 2200 to 2500 MHz. Applications include UAS, UGV, and USV Video/Data links, military MANET, and point-to-point/mesh networking.

TRIAD RF

