High Performance Network Analyzers
The company’s performance network analyzers have been enhanced to deliver greater flexibility and accuracy while speeding and simplifying required measurements. The newly enhanced PNA and PNA-X network analyzers contain a proprietary low-spurious direct digital synthesis (DDS) source, enabling customers to take accurate measurements with less phase noise interference. With the clean source signals, customers can perform two-tone IMD measurements with close tone spacing previously only possible with high-performance analog signal generators.
