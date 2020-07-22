MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

High Performance Network Analyzers

The company’s performance network analyzers have been enhanced to deliver greater flexibility and accuracy while speeding and simplifying required measurements. The newly enhanced PNA and PNA-X network analyzers contain a proprietary low-spurious direct digital synthesis (DDS) source, enabling customers to take accurate measurements with less phase noise interference. With the clean source signals, customers can perform two-tone IMD measurements with close tone spacing previously only possible with high-performance analog signal generators.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

