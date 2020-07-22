MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home In The News Infinite Electronics, Inc. Presents $4,260 Check to Military Support Non-Profit, Newby-ginnings of North Idaho
In The News
0

Infinite Electronics, Inc. Presents $4,260 Check to Military Support Non-Profit, Newby-ginnings of North Idaho

5
0

Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands, recently presented a $4,260 check, as well as new and gently used household goods to help military families.

As part of an ongoing initiative to give back to the community, Infinite Electronics’ Hayden, Idaho employees worked to collect donations to benefit Newby-ginnings. This non-profit organization provides essential items, resources and referrals to area active military, veterans and Gold Star families. Infinite employees collected new and gently used household goods and $2,130 cash, which the company matched for a total monetary donation of $4,260, which was recently presented to Newby-ginnings. 

“Even in these trying times, it is still important to our employees that they are able to give back to our local communities. We are extremely thankful to everyone who participated and donated to this worthy cause, and to all those who have served, or are currently serving our country, we thank you,” said Frank Shambarger, vice president of human resources at Infinite Electronics.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and the thousands of military families we help, I would like to thank Infinite Electronics and its employees for this generous donation. This will make a positive difference in the lives of many veterans, active service members and Gold Star families in the area,” said Theresa Hart, founder & executive director  of Newby-ginnings of North Idaho.

This is the second year Infinite Electronics’ Hayden, Idaho facility has held a collection drive to benefit Newby-ginnings. This year’s monetary donation was nearly double that of the previous year.

(5)

print

Related posts:

  1. Infinite Electronics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Penny Cotner to President and Chief Executive Officer; Current CEO Terry Jarnigan Transitioning to Executive Chairman
  2. Cotner Recognized as Outstanding Professional Woman in the Orange County Community
  3. Infinite Electronics, Inc. Earns 2018 Boeing Performance Excellence Award:
  4. Integrated Network Cable Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to INC Installs
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts

Infinite Electronics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Penny Cotner to President and Chief Executive Officer; Current CEO Terry Jarnigan Transitioning to Executive Chairman

mpdigest 0

Cotner Recognized as Outstanding Professional Woman in the Orange County Community

mpdigest 0

Infinite Electronics, Inc. Earns 2018 Boeing Performance Excellence Award:

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video