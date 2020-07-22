Infinite Electronics, Inc. Presents $4,260 Check to Military Support Non-Profit, Newby-ginnings of North Idaho

Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands, recently presented a $4,260 check, as well as new and gently used household goods to help military families.

As part of an ongoing initiative to give back to the community, Infinite Electronics’ Hayden, Idaho employees worked to collect donations to benefit Newby-ginnings. This non-profit organization provides essential items, resources and referrals to area active military, veterans and Gold Star families. Infinite employees collected new and gently used household goods and $2,130 cash, which the company matched for a total monetary donation of $4,260, which was recently presented to Newby-ginnings.

“Even in these trying times, it is still important to our employees that they are able to give back to our local communities. We are extremely thankful to everyone who participated and donated to this worthy cause, and to all those who have served, or are currently serving our country, we thank you,” said Frank Shambarger, vice president of human resources at Infinite Electronics.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and the thousands of military families we help, I would like to thank Infinite Electronics and its employees for this generous donation. This will make a positive difference in the lives of many veterans, active service members and Gold Star families in the area,” said Theresa Hart, founder & executive director of Newby-ginnings of North Idaho.

This is the second year Infinite Electronics’ Hayden, Idaho facility has held a collection drive to benefit Newby-ginnings. This year’s monetary donation was nearly double that of the previous year.

