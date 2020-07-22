PRFI is the new name for Plextek RFI
From July 2020 the new name for Plextek RFI is PRFI Ltd. The company has achieved recognition across the world as a leader in the design of RFICs, MMICs and microwave/mmWave modules, having originally been formed from the RF Integration Group within Plextek Ltd.
Operating from offices and laboratories in the village of Great Chesterford, near Cambridge in the UK, PRFI has an impressive list of clients for its microwave and mmWave design services that includes Huawei, Inmarsat, Samsung, Analog Devices and Qorvo.
“Plextek RFI has been an independent limited company since 2015 and still shares a site with Plextek Services Ltd., which was also originally part of Plextek Ltd.,” explained Liam Devlin, CEO of PRFI. “The new name change will help to avoid confusion, and will enable us to create a stronger brand identity to move forward and develop our business still further.”
