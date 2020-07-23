MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Hi-Res Multi-Port Step Attenuators

The first two in a series of Lab Brick(™) devices available with Ethernet control are multiport Lab Brick digital attenuators. The 4-port LDA-802Q and the 8-port LDA 802-8 operate from 200 MHz to 8 GHz for a variety of L-, S-, and C-band applications that require the need for single shot or repeating attenuation ramps. These solid-state, rugged, yet low-cost 50 ohm step attenuators are bi-directional and offer high dynamic range of 120 dB. They also feature an impressive, ultra-fine step size of 0.1 dB for ultimate signal attenuation control.

VAUNIX

