Hi-Res Multi-Port Step Attenuators
The first two in a series of Lab Brick(™) devices available with Ethernet control are multiport Lab Brick digital attenuators. The 4-port LDA-802Q and the 8-port LDA 802-8 operate from 200 MHz to 8 GHz for a variety of L-, S-, and C-band applications that require the need for single shot or repeating attenuation ramps. These solid-state, rugged, yet low-cost 50 ohm step attenuators are bi-directional and offer high dynamic range of 120 dB. They also feature an impressive, ultra-fine step size of 0.1 dB for ultimate signal attenuation control.
