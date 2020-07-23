MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The July issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home On The Market Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes
On The Market
0

Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes

Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes
1
0

The 4-channel PicoScope 6000E Series 500 MHz oscilloscopes provide 8 to 12 bits of vertical resolution and up to 5GSa/s sampling rate with 4GSa memory, allowing these scopes to display single-shot pulses with 200ps time resolution. The three 4-channel models added to the existing 8-channel 6000 series are the 6403E (300 MHz bandwidth, 8-bit A/D resolution), the 6404E (500 MHz bandwidth, 8-bit A/D resolution), and the 6424E (8, 10, or 12 bits “FlexRes” resolution). The screen update rate is a remarkable 300,000 waveforms per second.

SAELIG COMPANY, INC.

(1)

print

Related posts:

  1. Compact RF Vector Signal Generator
  2. Function/Arbitrary Waveform Generators
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Oct24

Compact RF Vector Signal Generator

mpdigest 0
Jan2020_24

Function/Arbitrary Waveform Generators

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video