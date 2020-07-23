Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes
The 4-channel PicoScope 6000E Series 500 MHz oscilloscopes provide 8 to 12 bits of vertical resolution and up to 5GSa/s sampling rate with 4GSa memory, allowing these scopes to display single-shot pulses with 200ps time resolution. The three 4-channel models added to the existing 8-channel 6000 series are the 6403E (300 MHz bandwidth, 8-bit A/D resolution), the 6404E (500 MHz bandwidth, 8-bit A/D resolution), and the 6424E (8, 10, or 12 bits “FlexRes” resolution). The screen update rate is a remarkable 300,000 waveforms per second.
