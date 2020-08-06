Mini-Circuits Expands Distribution Agreement with Mouser to 206 Countries

August 1, 2020 – Mini-Circuits has announced an expansion of its distribution partnership with Mouser Electronics, Inc., making Mouser an authorized distributor of Mini-Circuits’ product line in 206 countries (listed below). The two companies first announced their partnership in March with initial distribution in the U.S. and India. The expanded agreement will give more international customers the option to order Mini-Circuits components through Mouser or directly through Mini-Circuits.

“The feedback we’ve received from customers ordering through Mouser after the first four months has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Steven Scheinkopf, Mini-Circuits’ vice president of technical marketing. “We are excited to extend this partnership to give more customers around the world the convenience and flexibility to choose their preferred point of sale for Mini-Circuits parts.”

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping accelerate time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer. Mouser currently stocks over 1,200 Mini-Circuits part numbers with more models planned for release.

To learn more about the Mini-Circuits products available from Mouser Electronics, visit http://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/mini-circuits/.

Mini-Circuits products are now available through Mouser in the Following countries:

About Mini-Circuits

Mini-Circuits is a preferred supplier of radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems. With 14 design, manufacturing and sales locations in nine countries, Mini-Circuits offers 27 product lines comprising over 10,000 active models. Over 20,000 customers choose Mini-Circuits for the demanding quality standards, world-class customer support, and on-time delivery that have earned the industry’s trust for over 50 years.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

