Copper Mountain Technologies Announces Power Calibration Integration with LadyBug Technologies

LadyBug Technologies’ line of power sensors is now supported in Copper Mountain Technologies S2VNA software. Starting with S2VNA SW v.20.3.1 LadyBug power sensors LB4xx, LB5xx, and LB59xx can be used for power calibration.

LadyBug True RMS Average Power Sensors deliver reliable, accurate, power measurements for CW, Pulse, and modulated signals. These diode-based sensors feature a wide dynamic range and a great VSWR. The optional external triggering input feature can be used without any external components. Recorder and Trigger outputs are also available. LadyBug’s patented NoZero NoCal technology makes these sensors ideal for calibration systems, automated test stations and other embedded applications.

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers worldwide. CMT’s VNAs include an RF measurement module and a software application that runs on an external PC laptop or tablet and connects to the measurement hardware via USB interface. Users can take advantage of the latest operating systems, processing power, larger displays, and reliable performance of an external PC while realizing a lower total cost of ownership and simplified maintenance. The result is a faster, more effective test process that fits into the modern workspace.

