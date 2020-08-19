Guerrilla RF Selected to Annual Inc. 5000 List, Earning Recognition as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Guerrilla RF Ranks No. 421 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,084 Percent

Inc. magazine revealed Guerrilla RF is No. 421 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Ryan Pratt, founder and CEO of Guerrilla RF, offered the following perspective on how the company was able to reach this prestigious milestone. “When we started Guerrilla RF back in 2015, we set out with a singular, strategic philosophy where we aimed to create cutting-edge RF semiconductor technology for markets that were becoming underserved within the wireless space. Many of the larger incumbents in this industry had become enamored with higher volume wireless sockets, thus creating a golden opportunity for Guerrilla to stealthily disrupt the underserved wireless infrastructure market by combining the very best in RF innovation and performance with unparalleled customer support.”

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen our business grow by over 1,000 percent as we established leadership positions within high-end wireless infrastructure markets like 5G/4G cellular base stations, cellular repeaters/boosters, automotive communications, military comms, nav and wireless audio. Of course, none of this success would be possible without the tireless perseverance and dedication of our family of employees at Guerrilla RF.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

As one of the top 500companies in the nation, Guerrilla RF will also be featured in the September issue of Inc., now available on newsstands.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc.editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

