Bi-Phase Modulators
A new line of bi-phase modulators includes a comprehensive selection of nine different models covering broad octave frequency bands ranging from 0.5 to 40 GHz. Bi-phase modulators take a TTL level digital bits stream that is encoded onto the RF carrier using 2 Phase Shift Keying (2PSK) modulation, where the 2 phases are separated by 180 degrees. This performance is desirable in communications systems, microwave radio, radar, high-data-rate-test & measurement, serial data transmission, base station infrastructure, and other industrial and military applications. The line offers impressive features that include TTL command control, low insertion loss of 2.5 dB typ., fast switching speed of 40 nsec typ., low VSWR of 1.8:1 typ., and maximum peak RF input power of 0.5W. All designs require dual bias voltages and the input and output RF ports are bi-directional. These bi-phase modulators operate across a wide temperature range from -40 to +85˚C. The compact and rugged packages utilize solder pins for TTL, DC bias and ground, and field replaceable SMA or 2.92mm female connectors. All designs are highly reliable, meeting MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for humidity, shock, vibration, altitude, and temperature cycle. 

