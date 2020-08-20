Conduction Cooled Fixed Attenuator

This small, lightweight 100W fixed attenuator, Model series 352-255-XXX, is a space saving 50 Ω, DC to 40 GHz attenuator with N female connectors. Standard attenuation values are 3, 6, 10, 20, and 30 dB (other attenuation values are available). Conduction cooled attenuators mount to a customer-provided heat sink, exhibit 1.45:1 maximum VSWR with an operating temperature range of -40 to +40˚C. Useful for analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test, these attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar applications, high precision applications such as military and defense programs.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

