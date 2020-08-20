Dura-Con™ Shielded Cable Assemblies

Designed and manufactured in conformance to MIL-DTL-83513 for superior performance in EW applications, the Dura-Con cable assembly configurations include optional features like EMI gaskets, EMI protected braided shields, and abrasion protective sleeves. They are available as pigtails or jumpers. Optional EMI gasket on plugs provides a full 360˚ bond to the mating socket. Optional braided sleeves are bonded to the integrated backshell and protect the wire bundles’ signal integrity. These cable assemblies are commonly used in phased array radar, aerospace, military, UVs, and ruggedized applications that use MIL-DTL-83513 Micro-d’s.

