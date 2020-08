Hi-Q/Low ESR Capacitors

These Hi-Q/low ESR capacitors are offered in two series: the 0505C/P (size .055 x .055”, value range 0.1pF to 1000pF) and the 1111C/P (size .110 x .110”, value range 01pF to 10,000pF). Terminations available include magnetic or non-magnetic 100% RoHS Tin or Tin/Lead (90% Sn 10% Pb solder, SnPb 90/10).

Passive Plus, Inc.

