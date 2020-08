Model DRH67 is a double-ridged waveguide horn antenna from RFSpin with extremely broad frequency range of 6 to 67 GHz. Ideal for wideband communications, EW, and test applications, the 50 ohm antenna handles as much as 20W CW and 40W peak power with maximum VSWR of 1.90:1. It measures 1.287 x 1.260 x 1.909” and weighs just 0.11 lbs. With 1.85mm female connector.

IMPULSE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(1)

print