The XM-RDK-201 (ADMV1013 Upconverter) and XM-RDK-202 (ADMV1014 Downconverter) are two new mmWave Reference Design Kits. These ready-to-use solutions include all of the components needed to successfully up-convert and down-convert mmWave waveforms from low frequency IF (800 MHz to 6 GHz) to RF frequencies (22 to 44 GHz).

