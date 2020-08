Two new RF signal generators are ideal for a wide range of RF testing applications, including the NR-5G Band (FR1) between 3.4 and 3.7 GHz. Model SSG5000X Series RF signal generator can source analog and vector signals up to 4 GHz or 6 GHz. In the same family, the SSG5000X-V Series generator features internal IQ modulation with an RF modulation bandwidth up to 150 MHz and an arbitrary waveform playback function.

