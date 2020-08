Model DTA-2G18G-60-12-CD-1-20DBM-TS is a 12-Bit programmable 60 dB Pin diode attenuator over the frequency range of 2.0 to 18.0 GHz. Specifications include 60 dB attenuation range with minimum attenuation step of 0.016 dB, insertion loss 4.8 dB maximum, VSWR 2.0:1 maximum, and operating input power +20 dBm minimum.

Planar Monolithics Ind.

