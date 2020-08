Model 674-043-063 is an electromechanical 75 ohm programmable attenuator with an external TTL control board and BNC female connectors. It offers a dynamic range of 63 dB in 1 dB steps over a frequency range of DC to 1000 MHz. Attenuation accuracy is +/-0.5 dB or 2% of programmed, 1.50:1 maximum VSWR, and 3.0 dB insertion loss.

