Quartz™ RFSoC PCIe Board for Wireless Applications

An addition to the Quartz RFSoC Architecture family, Model 7050 is an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter, PCIe double-wide board based on the Xilinx Zinq® UltraScale+ RFSoC. Model 7050 brings RFSoC performance to PC platforms with a complete system on a board. It is the industry’s only single-chip, adaptable radio platform, making it very popular for 5G and LTE wireless SIGINT and COMINT, EW countermeasures, radar on a chip, test and measurement, satellite communications, and LiDAR applications.

