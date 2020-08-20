Wideband High Power Amplifier (WHPA)

A new, compact, WHPA operates from 32 to 38 GHz (Ka-band). Model ERZ-HPA-3200-3800-40 has been designed to offer microwave system design engineers working on Ka-band applications reliable and consistent output power across the entire band of operation. In addition to 40 dBm of dependable power, this microwave amplifier also boasts 49 dB of gain. It is qualified under MIL-STD-810F standards against temperature, shock, vibration, and acceleration. The small size and modularity of the amplifier supports the rapid development of microwave systems for EW, avionic and ground radar, SATCOM and 5G, as well as test equipment operating around Ka-band frequencies.

