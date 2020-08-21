The new MR Series of multi-range DC power supplies is comprised of 250V, 500V, and 1000V models producing 5kW of clean output power in a compact 2U form factor, and are suited for both benchtop and automated test system applications. It is the company’s first power supply series to feature an LXI compliant LAN interface alongside (IVI-C and IVI.NET) drivers to aid in system development and integration. The MR Series delivers reliable DC power for design verification, production test, and other applications requiring a wide range of voltage or current.

B&K Precision

(1)