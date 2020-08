These high power radial combiners and dividers are ideal for ISM, radar, and EW systems. Their patented designs include 3-way to 32-way solutions, from VHF through C-band, up to 10:1 bandwidth, at power levels to 64kW CW and 200kW peak. The radial combiners are in-phase radial transmission line structures which combine or divide in a single stage, generating lower losses than the typical Wilkinson technique.

Werlatone

