New Test System

The 64×8 Digital Matrix Attenuator Handover Test System, the VMA-Q64X8SE, is ideally suited for research labs conducting automated handover, and MIMO performance analysis, and product verification testing. It offers complete 64×8 matrix attenuator functionality in a single unit, eliminating the need for users to struggle with integrating multiple 8×8, 16×8, or 32×8 matrix attenuators. The compact size of this unit also saves valuable rack and bench space compared to competitive units.Now handover and MIMO testing of complex 5G, WiFi, and SATCOM antenna modules is easier and quicker than ever.

