  1. Home
  2. On The Market
  3. NGP800 Power Supply Series
On The Market
0

NGP800 Power Supply Series

NGP800 Power Supply Series
3
0

The new R&S NGP800 power supply series includes two and four channel models, and further extends the functions and performance available for DC power. The five R&S NGP800 models meet the needs of users seeking minimum device footprint for two or four independent power supplies, with maximum flexibility for voltages up to 250V, currents up to 80A, and power up to 800W. Each channel supplies up to 200W with a maximum of 20A or 64V, also covering 48V automotive and industrial applications.

Rohde & Schwarz

(3)

print

Related posts:

  1. ZNL Network Analyzer
  2. Communications Manufacturing Test Set
  3. New Power Supply Series
  4. E-band Coaxial Connector
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Dec-38

ZNL Network Analyzer

mpdigest 0
Jan-027

Communications Manufacturing Test Set

mpdigest 0
Sept-16

New Power Supply Series

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video