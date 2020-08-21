The new R&S NGP800 power supply series includes two and four channel models, and further extends the functions and performance available for DC power. The five R&S NGP800 models meet the needs of users seeking minimum device footprint for two or four independent power supplies, with maximum flexibility for voltages up to 250V, currents up to 80A, and power up to 800W. Each channel supplies up to 200W with a maximum of 20A or 64V, also covering 48V automotive and industrial applications.

