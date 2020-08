Model SDLVA-100M4G-CD-1 is a Successive Detection Logarithmic Video Amplifier designed to operate over the 100 MHz to 4 GHz frequency range. This model is designed for ultra-high speed applications, while maintaining flatness and accuracy. Unit size is 3.96 x 1.8 x 0.2” and contains SMA connectors.

Planar Monolithics Ind.

