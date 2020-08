A new solid-state high-power amplifier from Empower RF Systems, the 1219 is a 500 to 6000 MHz amplifier guaranteed to deliver 25W minimum output power and related RF performance under all specified temperature and environmental conditions. It is designed for RF product testing, broadband mobile jamming, and band-specific high-power applications in the UHF, L, S, and C frequency bands.

