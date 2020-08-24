Wideband Parabolic Antenna Line

A new series of wideband, dual-polarized antennas covers the 4.9 to 6 GHz frequency bands. They are ideal for 5 GHz ISM, U-NII-1, -2, -3, -4 and 4.9 GHz public safety bands, as well as high-density, point-to-point backhaul applications, and client premises. The wideband design of this antenna eliminates the need to purchase different antennas for each frequency. They are available in 2-, 3-, 4-, and 6-foot diameters in both standard and high performance configurations. The 4.9 to 6 GHz wideband series delivers gain performance ranging from 29.8 to 39.4 dBi for standard performance and 29.3 to 38.2 dBi for high performance.

