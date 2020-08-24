Wideband Recording Platform Updated

The MUNIN 1005-IF wideband recorder ensures gapless recording of wideband IF signals from 2 to 600 MHz real-time bandwidth. This, together with the pre-trigger buffer, is specifically important in mission critical applications with GNSS, radar, or telemetry signals. The configurable platform is ideal for capturing one or more RF/IF channels in real-time for DUT characterization, spectrum analysis, or setting up repeatable lab tests. The updated platform supports both the latest in-chassis NVME SSD drive technology as well as external hardware RAID configurations up to 96TB (standard), which makes it possible to record spectrum signals for many hours or days, dependent on the configured recording bandwidth.

