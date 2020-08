The new CRO4550X2-LF utilizes a doubled CRO oscillator design to cover the operating frequency of 4550 MHz within a tuning window of 0.5 to 4.5 Vdc. This ceramic resonator VCO features incredible phase noise of -110 dBc/Hz @ 10 kHz offset and is available in the company’s standard MINI-16-SM package (0.5 x 0.5 x 0.22”).

