Model APD-4-2G26G-292FF-1W is a 2.0 to 26.0 GHz, 4-way power divider. This model offers a maximum insertion loss of 2.25 dB with a maximum VSWR of 1.7:1, and a minimum isolation of 15 dB. Power handling is >1W. The unit contains 2.92mm (F) connectors and its size is 3.00 x 2.00 x 0.375”.

Planar Monolithics Ind.

