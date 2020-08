Full design and sales support is available for a fully matched GaN IMFET from Qorvo. The QPD9300 provides 34W of pulsed RF power from 9.2 to 9.7 GHz for narrowband and marine radar applications. Linear gain is 9 dB from this internally matched, discrete GaN on SiC HEMT device. It supports 28V operation.

RFMW

