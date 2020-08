A new series of short-open-load-through (SOLT) calibration kits was designed for use in lab, test and measurement, and RF and microwave production test applications. It consists of 12 models including short circuit, open circuit, and load kits (SOL), as well as short circuit, open circuit, load, and thru kits (SOLT). Interface options include 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, 7/16 DIN, 7mm, N-Tyoe, and BNC.

Fairview Microwave

