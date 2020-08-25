Ultra-Low-Jitter Clock Oscillators

  1. Home
A new ultra-low-jitter clock oscillator family is suitable for high frequency digital signal processors (DSPs) in optical applications. The CL2520 LVDS clock oscillator series is designed to support optical modules commonly used in networking and data center applications. These include quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP), octal small form-factor pluggable (OSFP), and C form-factor pluggable 2 (CFP2) optical transceivers, as well as Ethernet, metro, and long haul.

Raltron

