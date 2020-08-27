IFA 2020 Special Edition: Huawei presents its vision and commitment for Europe

At the IFA 2020 Special Edition, 3 to 5 September 2020 in Berlin, Walter Ji, President of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group (CBG), Europe, will set out the company’s vision and commitment for Europe beyond 2020.

In his keynote, Walter Ji will focus on how Huawei is driving innovation forward so that more consumers can benefit from its AI strategy. He will also share Huawei’s plans for further growing its European footprint, and how the company will continue to serve its European consumers.

With regard to the presentation he said: “We’re looking forward to the IFA 2020 Special Edition as we believe that events like this are vital as we continue to define the new role technology plays in our lives against an extraordinary backdrop. At Huawei, we’re excited to share our vision and commitment for Europe beyond 2020, and what this means for our millions of European customers.”

About IFA 2020 Special Edition

The IFA 2020 Special Edition – consisting of physical live events focusing on its B2B core functions of IFA – offers a meeting place for industry and trade in the IFA Business, Retail & Meeting Lounges and cross-industry innovations at SHIFT Mobility meets IFA NEXT. While these event elements are aimed at trade visitors, media representatives can exclusively experience the latest products and services, press briefings and the IFA keynote live at the IFA Global Press Conference.

Health and safety is a top priority at IFA 2020 Special Edition, which will take place from 3 to 5 September 2020 as a three-day event with a limited number of participants in accordance with current regulations.

Digital IFA Experience

With a virtual extension – the “IFA Xtended Space” – the physical event is complemented by live and on demand streaming of presentations, match-making tools and digital product demonstrations. The Xtended Space thereby is accessible for both on-site guests and all other interested participants around the globe.

Register now!

To participate in the IFA 2020 Special Edition, registration in advance is necessary. Registered participants will also receive access to the IFA 2020 Xtended Space, the digital extension of the IFA 2020 Special Edition.

Please note: Due to the current situation this year we can neither offer on-site accreditation for media representatives nor registration for trade visitors. Therefore online pre-registration is mandatory. In order to enable as many visitors as possible to participate on site, a query will be made in the course of this pre-registration regarding the intended day of the visit.

Click here to register for trade visitors

Click here to register for media representatives

(6)

print