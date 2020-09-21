Aitech Joins the Open Group SOSA Consortium to Assist in Development of Interoperable Military Technologies

Aitech Systems, a leading provider of rugged board and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, has joined The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium. With the goal of creating a common framework for transitioning sensor systems to an open systems architecture, the SOSA Consortium is based on key interfaces and open standards established by an industry-government consensus.

“We are very pleased that Aitech has joined The Open Group SOSA Consortium as our newest member”, said Judy Cerenzia, VP of Forum Operations at The Open Group. “We welcome their expertise and look forward to their contributions to the SOSA Technical Standard and Business Strategy as we continue to evolve the SOSA ecosystem.”

By joining the SOSA Consortium, Aitech will contribute its rugged plug-in modules and systems design expertise to help define desired capabilities in Modular Open Systems Approaches (MOSA). The development of SOSA aligned products will accelerate the development of embedded computing technologies, including more advanced cybersecurity, improved SWaP-C and other capabilities that defense organizations need to build ever more capable equipment.

Aitech will provide customers with both hardware and software solutions that are SOSA aligned for use in the next generation of defense programs. Building to a common standard allows the company to focus on enhancing the functionality of its defense products, and less on equipment interoperability or integration issues. Aitech will focus on plug-in modules, inter-module interactions, security and small form factors, in addition to other technology platforms that will be evaluated for future implementations.

“The sharing of technological innovations among member companies is a critical component to the success of today and tomorrow’s military systems. The more we can collaborate, the better defense systems will be,” said Duc Huy Tran, VP global marketing for Aitech Systems. “With a basis for a common infrastructure and a sound method of interoperability, the SOSA Consortium provides the framework for Aitech, and all member companies, to reduce integration costs as well as development time and risk.”

As a technology leader, Aitech invests in next generation single board computers (SBCs), GPGPU products, graphics XMCs, communication and I/O cards, Ethernet switches and power supplies as well as system level products to provide its customers with a large selection of open-standard hardware architectures for rugged applications. The company brings more than 37 years of extensive expertise in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge open standards and custom defense and space electronics solutions.

