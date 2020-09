The new S5243 2-port 43.5 GHz Compact VNA was introduced at the IMS2020 show. The S5243 network analyzer will feature a 140 dB typical dynamic range and a typical measurement speed of 15 µs per point. It will be the company’s highest frequency Compact series option, featuring advanced performance in a convenient, affordable, and portable package.

COPPER MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGIES

