Model ZCDC10-01203-S+ is a coaxial directional coupler with a wide frequency range of 1 to 20 GHz and capability to pass as much as 0.63 A DC from input to output ports. It maintains 10 +/-1.2 dB coupling across the full bandwidth with typical mainline insertion loss of 1 dB. The 50 ohm, RoHS-compliant coupler handles typical broadband power levels to 20W.

MINI-CIRCUITS

