Part number 2969-SMA is a high order 10 MHz elliptic lowpass filter with sharp transition to the stopband and high stopband attenuation. Typical 1 dB bandwidth is 10.9 MHz with minimum 84 dB attenuation at 13.125 MHz. The filter is supplied in a 0.6 x 0.6 x 2.25” package with SMA connectors. It can also be supplied in a surface mount package measuring 2.0 x 0.5 x 0.3”. The filter can be customized for other bandwidths.

