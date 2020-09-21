Filtronic Appoints GT Partners as North American Sales Channel Representative

Filtronic plc, the designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms, mission-critical communications and defence applications markets, today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Global Telecom Partners (GTP) to develop their Northeastern US telecoms sales channel.

Based in Montvale, New Jersey, GTP and its sales team are experts in developing markets and identifying solution sets for mission-critical telecommunications infrastructure.

“GTP has an ideal background and an experienced sales team to help us establish and maintain new customer relationships in the key North American market,” said Walter Magiera, chief commercial officer of Filtronic. “The GTP team has an enviable track record of helping companies similar to ours to expand their telecom market presence in this region, and we look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership going forward.”

“We are delighted to add Filtronic to our list of partners,“ said Kevin Serfass, president of GT Partners. “The product range, particularly the RF conditioning infrastructure and tower top amplifiers for critical communications, already have a good reputation in the North American market, and we are excited about helping Filtronic expand its customer base here.

