New high-performance ProLine 5 GHz horn antennas are engineered to suppress side-lobes and back-lobes and are excellent at rejecting interference. Available in 30, 45, and 60º beamwidths with frequencies from 4.9 to 6.4 GHz and gain performance of 19, 16, and 13.8 dBi, respectively, these compact antennas are perfectly suited for filling in gaps in coverage and reducing interference in noisy environments.

