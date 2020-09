Model SDLVA-218-75-16MV-12DBM is a Successive Detection Log Video Amplifier (SDLVA) that operates between the 2.0 to 18.0 GHz frequency range. It has a dynamic range of 75 dB, a log slope of -16 mV/dB, and a nominal video bandwidth of 35 MHz. Its compact package measures 4.240 x 0.994 x 0.380” with SMA (f) connectors.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(3)