The SMPM-Lock connector series from Radiall is the smallest connector on the market with a locking mechanism to ensure a reliable connection in a high shock and vibration environment. SMPM-Lock delivers superior performance through 65 GHz and leverages the proven interface of SMPM connectors through the addition of a locking nut and locking ring, and is 40% shorter than the fielded SMP-Lock connector.

