Model QH10541, the company’s newest 90º hybrid coupler, covers the full 700 to 6000 MHz band, and is rated at 100W CW. Ideal for combining at the modular level, the unit operates with less than 0.5 dB of insertion loss and better than 18 dB isolation. This robust and small design measures just 0.66 x 0.86 x 0.09”.

WERLATONE

