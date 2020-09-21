Solid State Power Amplifier

Model BME1829-50W is a Class A/AB CW GaN linear amplifier that operates over the full 100 to 2000 MHz bandwidth with a built-in TTL controlled Low/High band switch. In the Low Band mode, the SSPA supplies >2W from 100 to 799 MHz, and in the High Band mode, the SSPA supplies >50W from 800 to 2000 MHz, both modes provide rated power into a 3:1 load VSWR when driven with a -10 dBm RF signal. The amplifier also features a dual directional coupler on the output and features thermal shut-down protection above 95ºC baseplate temperature. The SSPA is designed to meet MIL-STD-810F Shock and Vibration as well as operate up to 25K feet with 95% humidity N/C. The assembly is 5.5 x 4.5 x 1.6” and weighs 1.9 lbs. Unit must be mounted to a proper heatsink (not supplied).

