Model P2T-8G12G-40-R-570-TFF-1D5KW-120W is a SP2T reflective switch that operates over the 8.0 to 12.0 GHz frequency range. It has power handling of 1.5kW peak (120W CW) and a typical switching speed of 1.1 µs. The unit offers TNC female connectors and a 9-pin Micro-D female connector in a housing just 2.00 x 2.00 x 0.75”.

