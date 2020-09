Now available with design and sales support are surface mount couplers from RN2. The RN2 CMX35 series of couplers offer power handling and coupling factor options for 3.5 GHz, 5G radio systems. Offered in three different sizes (P Series, E Series, and Q Series), they offer splitting and combining in standard and Doherty power amplifier designs, RSSI circuits, and feedback loops for 5G NR.

RFMW

